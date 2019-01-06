VIDEO: Ford Dealer Behaving BADLY? You Won't BELIEVE How Much They're Allegedly Asking OVER For The 2020 GT500...

When it comes to supply and demand, car dealers aren't exactly known to being too kind. But if you've been a long-time buyer at a store or if you go out of state, there's a good chance that they won't be aggressive in slapping you with a mark up. Even better, sometimes there's no mark up at all.



Turns out a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R owner stopped by a dealer to inquire about the 2020 GT500. This is where things get a bit ugly. According to the vlogger, the salesperson made some rather harsh comments and said unless they're willing to pony up a $40,000 mark up, there's the door.



Now, in defense of the dealer and greater dealer community, we don't know the full story. Is this the guy's dealer he and his family has purchased from previously? Is this just some shenanigans to get clicks?



Previously, we've seen some outrageous mark ups for specific, in-demand vehicles. Remember when the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat first arrived?



It seems like we're entering the Twilight Zone, again.







Today I decided to stop by another Ford Dealership in Southern California in order to attempt to work with a dealer when it comes to buying a 2020 Shelby Mustang GT500. Unfortunately things turned out for the worse...



