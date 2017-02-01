VIDEO: Here's What YOU Need To Do If You're Caught Driving In An Ice Storm — Winter Driving 101

If you live, like me, in an area that gets ice storms, this video may be a lifesaver. Quite literally.



That's because most people don't think or train to drive in these extreme conditions. Having driven in an ice storm precisely once — only on local roads — I know how terrible it can be. Lesson learned: Do NOT go out on the road if you can avoid it.



But if you're caught in a jam or the storm unfolds as you're out and about, you're going to need to know what to do.



That said, our friends at Ford put together an excellent and short clip that walks you through the basics. Think of it as a 101-style crash course. Check it out, below!





Ice storms can be very beautiful, yet hazardous. Follow these tips if you encounter a dangerous ice storm to stay safe while driving.



Ford owners want to go everywhere in their vehicles, no matter what type of weather they might run into. This video series provides helpful tips for navigating any type of extreme weather situation on the road.



Drive with confidence—no matter what Mother Nature throws at you.



