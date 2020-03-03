VIDEO: High-speed, SoCal Crash Involving A Mercedes-AMG GT Splits The Car In HALF And Claims One

This definitely is not something you see everyday.



According to reports from SoCal's fancy Newport Beach, a driver left a bar and was engaged in a high-speed pursuit with the police. After finding themselves in a hairy situation, the 29-year-old male driver took it to the limit and paid the ultimate price.



He paid with his life.



Thankfully, a female passenger escaped with only a broken ankle. It's hard to believe given the vehicle was traveling upwards of 100 mph, struck a palm tree and then split in half.



To get an idea of the force of the impact, the AMG GT's engine was found more than 100 feet from the crash site.



Be safe out there, Spies.









