VIDEO: How Do YOU Like Me NOW? The NEW Ferrari F8 Spider SPIED On The Street In London

As you know with AutoSpies, we don't pull punches.

We tell it how it is, always.

Why bother, otherwise?

When I first saw the new Ferrari F8 Tributo, I was disappointed. Why? Typically, Ferrari delivers an all-new chassis after two iterations of its mid-engine V8 sports car (e.g., the 348 then 355 brought forth the 360 Modena and F430, etc.). The new F8, on the other hand, is yet another evolution of the 458 Italia.

I am thinking Ferrari needed to justify the all-new SF90, which is based on the same chassis, and pay off some of those development costs before starting from scratch.

Back to the F8. My biggest complaint was that, overall, its design looked far too busy. Especially around the back with the return of quad taillights. It looks less Ferrari and more Lotus.

But, I've had a change of heart, Spies. That's because I just saw a video clip of the Ferrari F8 Spider and, yeah, it's hot. Painted silver with a striking tan interior, it stands out.

Rather than have me ramble though, I am curious: What do YOU think of the F8 Spider NOW? Is it lighting your fire?





CANADIANCOMMENTS

Much nicer without the quad tail lights. It is also nice to live somewhere that does not require you to mount a front license plate.

Posted on 10/26/2019 7:50:11 PM

Posted on 10/26/2019 7:50:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent00R

Or you could just go sans front plate and pay the BS tickets you're sure to encounter.

Ask me how I know! ;)

Posted on 10/26/2019 7:55:51 PM

Posted on 10/26/2019 7:55:51 PM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

Maybe some other time.

Posted on 10/26/2019 9:55:57 PM

Posted on 10/26/2019 9:55:57 PM | | Votes: -1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Oddly enough out of all the provinces and territories in Canada, only British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario require a front plate. Everywhere else you can have a good looking car.

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:37:03 PM

Posted on 10/26/2019 10:37:03 PM | | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

Sweet!

Posted on 10/26/2019 7:57:26 PM

Posted on 10/26/2019 7:57:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Love it.

Posted on 10/27/2019 5:38:47 AM

Posted on 10/27/2019 5:38:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

