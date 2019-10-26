VIDEO: How Do YOU Like Me NOW? The NEW Ferrari F8 Spider SPIED On The Street In London

As you know with AutoSpies, we don't pull punches. We tell it how it is, always.



When I first saw the new Ferrari F8 Tributo, I was disappointed. Why? Typically, Ferrari delivers an all-new chassis after two iterations of its mid-engine V8 sports car (e.g., the 348 then 355 brought forth the 360 Modena and F430, etc.). The new F8, on the other hand, is yet another evolution of the 458 Italia.



I am thinking Ferrari needed to justify the all-new SF90, which is based on the same chassis, and pay off some of those development costs before starting from scratch.



Back to the F8. My biggest complaint was that, overall, its design looked far too busy. Especially around the back with the return of quad taillights. It looks less Ferrari and more Lotus.



But, I've had a change of heart, Spies. That's because I just saw a video clip of the Ferrari F8 Spider and, yeah, it's hot. Painted silver with a striking tan interior, it stands out.



Rather than have me ramble though, I am curious: What do YOU think of the F8 Spider NOW? Is it lighting your fire?





