VIDEO: In-depth Walkaround With The All-new Land Rover Defender

The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) brought the debut of the highly anticipated Land Rover Defender. Seen in Defender 90 and 110 forms, it's an all-new day for Land Rover and its legendary Defender nameplate.



While we've shared the news of its debut with the press release details, there's nothing quite like seeing it for yourself.



And if you can't get yourself to Frankfurt, well, then what are you to do? Rather than wait around until Land Rover's next auto show or when the vehicle arrives in dealers, we've got a better idea.



The folks at Autocar got a chance to film a walkaround video of the all-new Defender and provide us with some interesting details. So, sit back, crack one open and get dialed into the all-new Defender. Right here, right now.







