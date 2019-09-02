VIDEO: Joe Rogan PERFECTLY Sums Up Why People LOVE Teslas — If You Don't Know, Now You Know...

Agent00R submitted on 2/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:22:44 AM

42 user comments | Views : 5,442 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

One of the things I find funny about the whole Tesla debate is this: Some people still do not understand why consumers are SO attracted to the electric vehicle manufacturer's products.

Frankly, it takes about five seconds from when you power on an EV to understand why they're likable.

It's a multitude of factors, really.

First, it's the technology. From the screen to the powertrain to the instant torque. As Rogan points out, and I am paraphrasing, he notes that the Tesla driving experience is the future. NOTE: Rogan is a vintage muscle car enthusiast that enjoys driving an auto with

Second, it's the silence. It's actually refreshing and very pleasant to drive around hearing the surge of power and regenerative braking kick in. There's something oddly calming about it.

Third, owners are "doing their part." It seems trivial but owners really believe they're changing the world with their statement piece Tesla vehicle.

Last, and certainly not least, it's the power. Just listen to what Rogan says about Ludicrous mode. A Model S P100D can square up with just about anything and blow it away. And if it doesn't crush its opponent in a race, it'll make it very damn close.

All that said, I've got to ask: Do YOU agree that Joe Rogan's segment on his newly acquired Tesla Model S P100D PERFECTLY articulates why people love Tesla vehicles?


**NOTE: The clip below is NSFW!




VIDEO: Joe Rogan PERFECTLY Sums Up Why People LOVE Teslas — If You Don't Know, Now You Know...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Hauerg

And we should not forget that "his other car" feeling slow off the line is a Porsche GT3.

Hauerg (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 3:11:58 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

PUGPROUD

But which one does he take on a summer Sunday pleasure jaunt on backroads for fun...didn't think so either.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 7:26:16 AM | | Votes: 6   

80Ho

Or a track event for lap after lap of high speed running.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 9:09:33 AM | | Votes: 3   

NewQ

Of course he doesn't take his liftback/sedan or his SUV for a fun Sunday drive. No one (or at least few people) would do that.

Tesla does not have a fun two-door yet, the second generation roadster is still in development.

That doesn't negate all of the positives inherent to the brand.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:14:26 PM | | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Rogan's other car is a rare Sharkwerks modified Porsche GT3RS. Not a slow car by any means.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 4:56:18 PM | | Votes: 4   

deaHelkcunK

Great commercial for Tesla however Rogan's ignorance shines when he can't figure out how an induction charge works through rubber

deaHelkcunK (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 4:28:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

Owners are NOT "doing their part" they are merely shifting the pollution source.

His reasons for loving a Tesla are that it is a dismissible appliance.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 8:50:25 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

NewQ

That's not un-true. The power that charges the batteries often still comes from coal, etc.

However, with an EV, it's at least *more* efficient than gasoline, no matter what. And, you have the *ability* to minimize or eliminate your carbon output, as energy sources turn over to renewables.

It's not there yet, but having EVs en masse is a necessary step.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:13:07 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

So to recap NeqQ EVs shift the pollution but it's ok because they are EVs...got it.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:35:03 PM | | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Let's look at this one more time. ICE vehicles use gasoline that comes from oil and produces C02 when driven that leads to global warming. BEV's use electricity which in the USA too often comes from coal (but not always) as the USA is a bit backwards in its sources of power production. BEV's do not produce any C02 when driven. Therefore, driving a BEV is better for the environment than driving an ICE vehicle. And yes you are doing your part when you pay more to eliminate creating air pollution when your drive.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 4:20:21 PM | | Votes: 2   

colecole

Humans exhale carbon dioxide every minute of every day. Perhaps we should eliminate humans. Or tax them on each exhale.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 5:06:10 PM | | Votes: -1   

EVisNow

The US DoE has a website that lists sources of energy for electricity generation, which breaks down to regions as well as national average. I suggest you read up on this info first before spouting out your utter nonsense.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 6:13:33 PM | | Votes: 2   

NewQ

I think that's an inaccurate interpretation of my sentiment. I will clarify.

EV's are more efficient than ICEs. However, they're not fully living up to their promise or even their currently imagined advantages because of the issues you mention. The energy to charge their batteries comes from polluting sources.

However, EVs at least at the option, now and in the future, to be charged with renewables, and the percentage of energy generated by renewables is increasing every day. With an ICE, you have to use gasoline, and you have to pollute.

So EVs are currently a small step towards a cleaner goal, and at least a gateway to a much larger part of the solution, even if they're not there yet.

Also, the comment about humans is absurd (and I think that's the point). Theorizing about a premise in its logical but absurd and unrealistic extreme does not inherently disprove or negate it.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 7:38:01 PM | | Votes: 3   

Lovesponge76

There is a place for Tesla's and internal combustion engines in the future. For those thinking they are actually helping the planet by purchasing these vehicle they should follow the lifecycle of the batteries that power EVs. Lead is the fundamental elements that make up batteries and a small portion of lead is actually recycled and place into new batteries. Also, how many tress are lost to these "Giga". Finally, until these EVs run on solar power people are tricking themselves into thinking they are saving the planet.

Lovesponge76 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 8:56:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

NewQ

Any automotive assembly process is going to have environment impacts, including ICEs. The factories, the harvesting of resources to build the vehicles, etc.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:15:30 PM | | Votes: 0   

EVisNow

Are you not able to tell the difference between Lithium-ion battery used in EV versus the 12V lead-acid battery used to power electronics accessories in all cars ? Li-ion battery has no lead in it, yet it has long life and is highly recyclable.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 6:25:39 PM | | Votes: 2   

80Ho

So this article sums up what I've seen. Tesla's are for douchebag stoplight drag racing idiots.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 9:08:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Agent00R

Haha!

As with any auto, that will always be the case...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:11:34 PM | | Votes: 0   

Truthy

"Owners feeling they are doing their part.." Yes, they are smug and entitled overpaying for a rolling battery that does very little to save the planet. It is just another way for them to congratulate themselves.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:40:52 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

Aspy11

"doing their part" taking Government welfare to purchase their drag racing toys

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:44:45 AM | | Votes: 3   

Aspy11

I just lost all respect for Joe.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:43:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

Agent00R

He's been taking it on the chin lately.

A lot of people weren't happy about the Jack Dorsey interview where it was mostly a softball convo.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:13:10 PM | | Votes: 0   

FAQMD

"First, it's the technology. From the screen to the powertrain to the instant torque. As Rogan points out, and I am paraphrasing, he notes that the Tesla driving experience is the future...."

He really does not know how ignorant his comments are ... so sad! But he is not alone ... most of society thinks like he does.

He probably has never given any thought to how EVs or AVs work and what a danger they represent to the whole of society and the "Rights" we all enjoy.

People died giving and defending our rights!

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 11:49:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

NewQ

Most other people's reactions, I understand. I may have a different point of view, and am glad to articulate it in the spirit of interesting auto industry conversation with others.

But this makes no sense.

What "rights" have our armed services members died for that Tesla is taking away?

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:16:50 PM | | Votes: 0   

FAQMD

NewQ - In the same spirit I will answer you.

Maybe you were not taught about how America was founded but we have this thing called the Declaration of Independence where people pledged their fortunes & lives and yes, died (about 20% of the folk)in order to facilitate the breaking away from oppressive British rule & taxes.

Excerpt from the Declaration of Independence:
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

From the successful breaking away from British rule was created a thing called the Bill of Right; Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Association, Right to be secure in their persons, house, papers, to name a few.

Of course the gov could not take these rights away from folk directly so what gov does is coerces businesses/corporations to hand over the data that the people freely gave to those businesses/corporations to use against the folk.

By doing this the gov inverses our legal system concept that you/we are innocent until proven guilty.

Tesla, and in general, all EVs & AVs take away all of those rights and put them in the hands of gov.

By tracking electrical use (EV recharging) and GPS tracking (EV & AV traveling) the gov knows everything about where you go, what you are traveling in, how much energy you are using, etc.

What are you going to do when the EVs & AVs require you to use facial recognition and/or finger prints or DNA in order to start and use your EV or AV. All that data will be collected and put into a database ... and what happens when someone steals your info in the database and uses it to commit a crime?? Are you going to be able to change your facial look or finger prints or DNA in order to get your life back?? Do you think you get your life back??? ha, ha, ha!

As far as I am concerned, it is none of the gov business as long as I am not breaking any laws. I believe in the 4th Amendment - "... but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

If you want to live in a world such as was demonstrated in the movie "Minority Report" then keep giving up your information to these technology businesses/corporations ... I for one, even if I stand alone, will resist the impulse to have these corporate trinkets & gewgaws that technologist offers because I know it puts us back under the gov rule and

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 6:08:49 PM | | Votes: -2   

MDarringer

FAQMD AKA TheSteve is back.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 7:58:57 PM | | Votes: -2   

NewQ

I rarely do this, but I have some time on my hands.

I have more than a passing familiarity with American history and political philosophy.

At one issue is the concept of government involvement, size, and influence in our lives. That's an entirely separate conversation about America's change from a small agricultural outpost to post-industrial superpower, and the idea of balance in practice between two extremes in theory.

The second, and more relevant issue, is you assuming the nature and substance of future actions that have not taken place, and interpreting current-state technology in a specious and unrealistic way, or at least in a way that is not unique to EVs or autonomous vehicles.

I can't believe I have to say this, but there is nothing about EVs or autonomous vehicles that inherently tracks or reports information to the government. Nor is there anything that itself is not inherent, but is otherwise currently active on such vehicles, that performs the functions you indicate. Even if we were to indulge your theory, you could at best report the charging station drawing power from the grid, not the individual vehicles drawing power from the station. If you were really paranoid, you could continue to pay in cash like you do today (give $50 worth of kW on charger 3).

Speculate all you want about facial ID or DNA or fingerprints or other biometrics to activate a car, but it's just that, speculation. Speculate even further if you want, about the nature, status, and impacts of such data, but that's an even further leap of logic and faith based solely on your word, which I'm not remotely convinced to take.

Further still, those things have nothing to do with EVs or autonomous vehicles and are an entirely separate (if conjectural) set of issues.

So, without the need to quote from any founding documents, we have multiple issues:

* The premise of government overreach, which is a legitimate discussion, but likely influenced by unrealistic ideals established for an America that no longer realistically exists.

* The premise that future EVs and autonomous vehicles will have some kind of as-yet-unannounced technology requiring personal biometric and/or travel data, which is entirely speculative and I believe unfounded.

* The premise that usage of this future technology will constitute a handing over of personal information and freedom to the government, which even further speculation at this point, at least insofar as it's an expansion of what we have today.

* The premise that any of this is somehow inherent to EVs or autonomous vehicles, and therefore both are inadvisable and tainted. This is simply not the case. Even if everything you said were somehow true, nothing about it is a core component of an EV or autonomous vehicle, to a degree that would warrant reevaluation of that entire enterprise.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 8:07:52 PM | | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Sweet Jesus, God! Someone babbling on about inherency and getting it wrong.

Everyone note"----------------" has been replaced by "*".

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 9:15:25 PM | | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Thank you, @NewQ.

You said everything I would have.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:16:39 PM | | Votes: -1   

FAQMD

NewQ - In order to stay on the topic of cars and answer your question I had to give a brief history of the founding of America and our “Rights” in order to demonstrate the “danger” I referred to in my original post. I then clearly explained how gov gets control of our personal data. Just because you and Agent 00R do not believe my comment on how gov gets control of our personal data does mean my comment is not true. It only means neither of you have done your homework and I will not comment further on this Car Forum since commenting would take us father off the topic of Cars.
__________________________________________________________

NewQ states the following:
“I can't believe I have to say this, but there is nothing about EVs or autonomous vehicles that inherently tracks or reports information to the government.”” … if you were really paranoid…”

My response:
Here is proof (without making a statement of right or wrong on the subject of the articles) of how the gov has been tracking peoples personal use of utilities to get convictions of crimes… https://www.postandcourier.com/news/marijuana-bust-shines-light-on-utilities/article_f63a8bed-9a43-5429-aaef-99f7eb0f71f0.html
https://www.rt.com/uk/317665-cannabis-farms-energy-theft/
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2017/04/22/california-energy-impact-marijuana-farming/

Then NewQ states the following:
“Speculate all you want about facial ID or DNA or fingerprints or other biometrics to activate a car, …”

My response:
“One of the prominent groups of technology products on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is connected cars. Biometrics are enabling many features in vehicles beyond securing door access and vehicle operation. Personalization and cloud services are major themes in next-generation vehicles and concept cars, and a range of biometric modalities are being explored to secure those features.” https://www.biometricupdate.com/201901/biometric-connected-car-security-and-driver-monitoring-prominent-at-ces

Here is a link to at least 7 articles (all in one place) since Jan 1, 2019 on Biometrics and the automobile.
https://www.biometricupdate.com/tag/automotive-biometrics

One article of real interest is:
EyeLock tech integrated into smart rear-view mirror for law enforcement:
EyeLock’s biometric authentication technology is integrated into the multi-faceted mirror, allowing only authorized personnel to operate the vehicle, with access to the vehicle’s connected devices and computers. https://www.biometricupdate.com/201901/eyelock-tech-integrated-into-smart-rear-view-mirror-for-law-enforcement

Bonus material: https://auto.howstuffworks.com/future-car-biometrics.htm

In the future I would hope you and Agent 00R would at least educate yourselves before emotionally responding and throwing out terms such as “speculate” & “paranoid”. LOL

Technology in and of itself is neither good or evil … it is the way that people/gov use that technology

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2019 3:39:08 AM | | Votes: 1   

vdiv

"When you drive it you realize other cars are stupid."

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 12:41:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

In January, Tesla laid off 150 of their 230 employees of the delivery team responsible for getting cars into the hands of customers.

OUCH

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 1:29:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

Rumor has it that Tesla benchmarked TVR for their quality control and reliability goals.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 3:59:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

colecole

That's insulting to the horrific reliability of even British sports cars.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 5:07:23 PM | | Votes: 2   

Agent00R

LOL!

Well played, Matt.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:17:41 PM | | Votes: 0   

ricks0me

I have nothing against EV's but for now I would rather have an ICE Vehicle. You could say that the bad parts of Elon Musk rub off on Tesla and that is why I do not care for Tesla.

Matt and others are correct about shifting the polution fron vehicle to power generating station.

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 4:39:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

NewQ

For right now, I'm in the same boat. EVs are interesting, and certainly the wave of the future, but they don't meet all of my needs enough yet.

One day they will, and in fact are better suited to my driving preferences (smooth, quiet, effortless). Until then though, I have no problem buying an ICE.

I'm not blindly for or against either one. I acknowledge their advantages and disadvantages, and right now the disadvantages of EVs (and to a greater degree the nature of the cars outside of their method of propulsion) outweigh the benefits. The day will come though when that is not the case.

Part of that calculation though is how the power to charge my EV is likely generated. Right now, it's too likely to be an unclean source to meaningfully deliver even on its most basic promised advantage. That will change though, like everything else.

In theory, at its hypothetical maximum level of development, an EV is better than ICE in almost every conceivable way, except perhaps engine noise and maybe weight (depending on how well battery density technology develops).

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 7:44:40 PM | | Votes: 2   

EVisNow

It's hilarious to see the reactions on this board. What I can boil down to from these reactions is FEAR - fear of the inevitable that EV will replace ICE in a very near future, with Tesla leading the way.

Because of fear, men with marginal intelligence now use elementary arguments such as shifting source of pollution, patriotism, build quality,... to downplay the impact of Tesla to the ICE and fossil fuel industries. It's easy to crush these arguments with facts and has been done many times before, I'm not inclined to repeat here. No one is buying the arguments anyway.

As the saying goes, "the proof is in the pudding". The rewards go to those who dare try it.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 5:59:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

You are against a diversity of opinion, so you label dissenting opinions "fear" as a way to demean and bully. You, sir, are a hypocrite.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 8:00:04 PM | | Votes: 0   

EVisNow

I have no problem with diversity of opinion, that's why I can tolerate your hatred for Tesla and EV in general. Not so when it comes to facts. You can't twist facts or mix your ignorance with it. It's an old trick some people do and I detest it.

Yeah, and the ridiculous claim that EV and AV infringe on your rights - as if you aren't already surveilled constantly in your gasoline cars, when walking city streets, browsing the stores, using your phone or your computers,... blaming it all on EV is simply nuts.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 8:48:05 PM | | Votes: 2   

MBguy

EV's merely "shifting" pollution sources is such BUNK... Mostly spewed by those who have a vested financial interest in maintaining the massive status quo fueled by the internal combustion engine.

A shift to EVs means hundreds of thousands of big rigs NOT hauling gasoline to stations... Thousands of acres NOT being occupied by gas stations... No lineups of cars spewing fumes as they wait for their turn at the Costco pumps...

Open your eyes. The New Day is upon us. Stop being glued to what worked in the past.

It's time to move on.

MBguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2019 10:28:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

EVisNow

One of the most liberating feelings of driving an EV is freedom from the pump. It's hard to explain it to those still enslaved by the fossil fuel industry - you have to get out of that dependency to appreciate the freedom from it, just like how you feel after you successfully quit smoking.

In addition you don't have to wonder what today's gas price is. With EV home charging, you'll know how much you would pay - everyday. For those with home solar, depending on how much investment and usage they have in their systems, the cost of running EVs is even lower or negligible in the long run. With EV expecting to last several hundred thousand miles, EV plus solar seem to be the most economical and environmentally friendly choice for much of the US home dwellers. Adoption rate is still low due to cost but the solution is already there.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2019 12:26:44 AM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]