VIDEO: Joe Rogan PERFECTLY Sums Up Why People LOVE Teslas — If You Don't Know, Now You Know...

One of the things I find funny about the whole Tesla debate is this: Some people still do not understand why consumers are SO attracted to the electric vehicle manufacturer's products. Frankly, it takes about five seconds from when you power on an EV to understand why they're likable.



It's a multitude of factors, really.



First, it's the technology. From the screen to the powertrain to the instant torque. As Rogan points out, and I am paraphrasing, he notes that the Tesla driving experience is the future. NOTE: Rogan is a vintage muscle car enthusiast that enjoys driving an auto with



Second, it's the silence. It's actually refreshing and very pleasant to drive around hearing the surge of power and regenerative braking kick in. There's something oddly calming about it.



Third, owners are "doing their part." It seems trivial but owners really believe they're changing the world with their statement piece Tesla vehicle.



Last, and certainly not least, it's the power. Just listen to what Rogan says about Ludicrous mode. A Model S P100D can square up with just about anything and blow it away. And if it doesn't crush its opponent in a race, it'll make it very damn close.



All that said, I've got to ask: Do YOU agree that Joe Rogan's segment on his newly acquired Tesla Model S P100D PERFECTLY articulates why people love Tesla vehicles?





**NOTE: The clip below is NSFW!



<br>



