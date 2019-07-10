VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her New $3MM Bugatti Chiron, Deletes Clip After Fan Outrage — See It HERE

Hollywood A-list mogul, Kylie Jenner, got herself into a bit of trouble today.

That's because she was flaunting a little too hard.

Known for having a fleet of crazy rides, Jenner has been at the center of attention since her beauty company is on target to be valued at about $1B dollars. And she doesn't seem to be slowing down.

The latest addition to her growing car collection? That would be an all-new Bugatti Chiron. After posting a clip doing a brief walkaround the Chiron, her fandom seemed to express quite a bit of displeasure. There was a flurry of comments and poof (!) the clip disappeared.

But, you can see the Chiron below. It appears to be a two-tone combination with white paint and glossy carbon fiber consisting of the rest of the Chiron's body. On the inside it features a two-tone orange and black interior with matte carbon trim bits scattered throughout.

It's not exactly for the faint of heart, Spies.



She got herself quite the luxurious post-split present and seemingly couldn't wait to show it off.

But Kylie Jenner quickly deleted her latest flex after fan backlash. 

The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share videos of her brand new Bugatti Chiron - which retails beginning at $3 million - featuring orange interior.

While the price tag is a mere drop in the ocean for Kylie, the wealthiest of her famous siblings and the world's youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her eponymous make-up line, the extravagance of the purchase had some fans balking...




User Comments

TomM

WHen I did not have the money to afford that car - I convinced myself I really would not like it.

Now that I have the money to buy one - I really don't want one - It is just too much over the top - and the fact is - I am getting too old. I will never approach the top speed in such a car much less my Superfast- and there are few places to do it anyway. And on the road - the Superfast is seen by everyone too.

Good for Kylie - though. If you have it - enjoy it. Clearly she does and she is.

TomM

Posted on 10/8/2019 12:36:28 AM   

runninglogan1

Totally agree. She's worth a billion. If not her, who?

runninglogan1

Posted on 10/8/2019 4:02:03 AM   

