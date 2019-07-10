VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her New $3MM Bugatti Chiron, Deletes Clip After Fan Outrage — See It HERE

Hollywood A-list mogul, Kylie Jenner, got herself into a bit of trouble today. That's because she was flaunting a little too hard.



Known for having a fleet of crazy rides, Jenner has been at the center of attention since her beauty company is on target to be valued at about $1B dollars. And she doesn't seem to be slowing down.



The latest addition to her growing car collection? That would be an all-new Bugatti Chiron. After posting a clip doing a brief walkaround the Chiron, her fandom seemed to express quite a bit of displeasure. There was a flurry of comments and poof (!) the clip disappeared.



But, you can see the Chiron below. It appears to be a two-tone combination with white paint and glossy carbon fiber consisting of the rest of the Chiron's body. On the inside it features a two-tone orange and black interior with matte carbon trim bits scattered throughout.



It's not exactly for the faint of heart, Spies.







She got herself quite the luxurious post-split present and seemingly couldn't wait to show it off. But Kylie Jenner quickly deleted her latest flex after fan backlash. The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to share videos of her brand new Bugatti Chiron - which retails beginning at $3 million - featuring orange interior. While the price tag is a mere drop in the ocean for Kylie, the wealthiest of her famous siblings and the world's youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her eponymous make-up line, the extravagance of the purchase had some fans balking...

