VIDEO: MICHAEL MOORE DESTROYS The Green Movement, Al Gore, Electric/Hydrogen Cars And Those Promoting A Full Green Future. Watch Before It's BANNED!

Well, here's something I thought I'd never see. An honest take at documentary subject by Michael Moore. And I have to say, I have to give him respect for making it.



Because already, the left is going after him and freaking out because in his 'Planet Of The Humans' video, he destroys the Green movement, Obama, Al Gore, Electric and Hydrogen vehicles and a few other things.



You'll especially like the scene on the Chevy Volt introduction starting at 11:38 when a GM product person gets asked questions about where the energy is coming from. Priceless.







We suggest you watch it quickly (it's free) because we've been told the left is trying to get it banned from YouTube and other sites.



Let us know your thoughts...Time to get the popcorn... ;)







