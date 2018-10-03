VIDEO: NY Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. Gets A Closer Look At Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron

If you were to ask someone to name the top five best football (soccer) players in the world, I think it's a safe bet that one of the players that would come to mind is Cristiano Ronaldo. And if you were to ask folks to name the top 10 American football players, there's a chance that the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. would be cited.



Forget the fact the New York Giants got crushed this past year — that's another story.



It appears that both Nike athletes got together for promotional purposes overseas. And while we'd guess that Beckham Jr. was chauffeured around, Cristiano decided to meet up in far greater style.



That's because he popped in with his Bugatti Chiron.



Aside from the "CR7" applied to the vehicle's side profile and embroidered on the seating, it appears to be stock from the factory. In the Instagram video below, Beckham Jr. has some funny commentary remarking on Ronaldo's decision to brand the staggering Chiron.



Also note Beckham Jr.'s face when he fires up the W16 powerplant. It looks like he's confused, scared, and perhaps excited, all at once.





Just @Cristiano showing @OBJ his Bugatti ?? A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on Mar 9, 2018 at 6:39am PST





Read Article