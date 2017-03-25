VIDEO: Porsche Weighs In On Its Top 5 EXCLUSIVE Models — And, There's A Surprise...

Though I like to think that Porsche produces some pretty awesome vehicles, not everyone agrees.

They need something a bit more, special. And that's where Porsche Exclusive comes into the picture. 

You know cars like the Porsche 911 (997) Speedster? How about the 911 (997) Sport Classic? Or, what about the 911 (964) Turbo S?

These all exist due to Porsche Exclusive.  

See below for the full list. Oh, and wait until the end. 

That's because Porsche has teed up an all-new Porsche Exclusive car. Frankly, we have no idea what it could be but considering the Stuttgart-based brand is the master of pulling reasons to celebrate out of its... Care to hazard an educated guess, Spies?

Is it a 911? A Panamera?

To me it appears to be a standard Carrera; however, note the "bubble" effect on the roof. It's going to get interesting. At least, we hope.


Passion. Craftsmanship. Attention to the very last detail. This is how Porsche Exclusive turns dreams into reality since 1986. 

In this week’s Porsche Top 5 episode, we take a look at the most memorable Porsche Exclusive models. Which one is your favourite?




