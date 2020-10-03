VIDEO: See And Hear The Grand Tour's James May Pick Apart Famous YouTubers PERSONAL Rides...

Now I know I have mentioned this countless times, but sometimes certain things bear repeating.



James May is amazing! He's easily one of my favorite presenters and certainly my pick out of the "original" Top Gear trio that made that program so big around the globe.



Every now and then we're lucky for May to pop out a video for our entertainment. And it just so happens his team has released one.



Rather than it be an "Unpimp My Ride" or a review, May took on a different subject. Famous YouTubers personal rides.



As James is known for his particular taste, you can only imagine where this is headed. Hear May's hot take, below.





<br>



