VIDEO: Sibling Rivalry! Lamborghini's Aventador Roadster Takes On The Huracan Spyder In A DRAG RACE

Here at AutoSpies, we live our lives a quarter mile at a time.



Just KIDDING! C'mon, you don't think we're as lame as the Fast and the Furious, did you? While I must give credit where it is due since the franchise is a billion dollar behemoth, you've got to admit it's a little corny.

Anyway, let's get back to why we're really here. 

The folks over at Drag Times recently published a video where it had a head-to-head race with the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and its baby bro, the Huracan Spyder. While they both do things a touch differently — the Aventador uses a V12 and a single-clutch gearbox and the Huracan uses a V10 and a dual-clutch transmission — the result is staggeringly close. 

Considering the price difference between the two, you may want to consider the line of thinking "Bigger is better."

That said, watch the race unfold below.






