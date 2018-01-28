VIDEO: So, Just How Fast Is A Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk? Can It Outrun A McLaren 570S?

In a day and age where 700+ horsepower sport-utility vehicles exist, maybe it's not so crazy to take something as mundane as a Jeep and square it up against the likes of some exotica, like a McLaren.

That's what just happened thanks to Hennessey Performance. 

The Texas-based tuner who's known to make 1,000 horsepower animals did a good 'ol fashion drag race between the world's most powerful SUV and the 570S, which is considered one of the best handling vehicles on the road today.

So, what was the end result?

I'd rather not give it away, folks. Check out the clip below and let us know your thoughts.

I actually came away surprised.


What happens when you race a 2018 Jeep Trackhawk with AWD & 707 hp Hellcat engine against a McLaren 570S from a standing start?




User Comments

MDarringer

Ugly arrives first.

