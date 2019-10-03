VIDEO: So, These Are The Things That Make The Grand Tour's James May Tick...Sort Of

James May is sort of like the Dos Equis guy. He's one of the most interesting men, in the world. Say that in your very best Jeremy Clarkson voice.



The Grand Tour's — formerly of Top Gear — slowest presenter is always the butt of jokes on the program. And, well, why shouldn't he? He's a particularly eccentric character.



Having said that, I've got to be honest: He's my favorite. And, if you've watched any of the programs he presents, he is very articulate and even more quirky than Clarkson and Richard Hammond make him out to be.



Seriously.



To give you just a taste of what I am talking about, check out the clip below. Also, hear a brief story on how he kept a Jaguar press vehicle for three years, racked up over 65,000 miles and it seems as though no one really cared.







We bumped into James wandering around a park in West London. Here's what he had to say for himself... And yes, he doesn’t own a Fiat Panda.



<br>



