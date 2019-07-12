VIDEO: So, What Does Six-Time F1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton, Think Of The Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar?

Lewis Hamilton is having a helluva December. After netting his sixth Formula 1 World Championship, the Mercedes-AMG team released an all-new clip of Hamilton with the Project One hypercar.



If you're Mercedes, why wouldn't you want Hamilton's association with this all-new product? Remember, it is going to be bringing the F1 experience even closer to a road car.



Pretty insane, really. We're talking about 1,000 horsepower, aerodynamic tricks and four electric motors.



Obviously this is essentially a commercial for AMG but I figured the Spies would like to see what's coming around the bend. It seems the Project One is set to take on the Holy Trinity (918 Spyder, LaFerrari and P1) in its own way.



I am expecting this to be a game changer much in the same vein as the Ferrari F50.



So, what do YOU think, Spies?









Check out the reaction of six-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton when he sees the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE development car on the race track for the first time.



He visited the Mercedes-AMG Project ONE team and took a close look at the car with its Formula 1 hybrid technology under the hood.



