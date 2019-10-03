VIDEO: Supercars On ICE! See NEW And OLD Go Around This Frozen Lake At The St. Moritz

This is one of my favorite videos I've come across in some time. According to the individual who published this ciip, an all-new auto event has sprung up in Switzerland.



Dubbed "The International Concours of Elegance St. Moritz," it is not your ordinary concours. That's because it takes place in the winter and on a frozen lake.



And anyone that knows the owner of serious metal knows, it's tough to get them out on a rainy day let alone a snow-covered one. But, boy, did they come out in force.



Vintage and all-new supercar owners showed up to display their wares and also have them lap the makeshift track. It's not every day you get to see a straight piped Ferrari F50, an early Bugatti and a Group B Lancia drift around a corner.



Check out the clip below to see what I mean.







Yesterday I was in Sankt Moritz, in Switzerland, for the very first ever "The I.C.E. – The International Concours of Elegance St. Moritz" event, which aims to be a static and dynamic gathering of vintage, classic and racing cars. Organizers, participants and public were enthusiastic for this first "test event", but it aims to be bigger and better in the next years. The location was the frozen lake in front of St. Moritz.



I was quite impressed by the quality of cars there, such as he ex-Shah's Lamborghini Miura SVJ, a Ferrari 750 Monza, a Lancia 037 Stradale, three Stratos, a Delta S4 Gr. B and a Delta HF Martini 5. Even three Pagani Huayra were at the event (including a Dinastia and the Futura), but what impressed me the most was the sound of that Ferrari F50 with straight pipes.



Enjoy the video!



