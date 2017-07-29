VIDEO: TEASED! Top Gear America Is Back — Will YOU Be Tuning In Or NO WAY In Hell?

One of the world's most coveted automotive programs was the rebooted version of Top Gear based in the United Kingdom. Featuring a trio of characters with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, it amassed a global audience of a rumored 300 or so million.



From there the franchise was expanded to other regional markets and eventually it landed in The States. The original Top Gear USA, frankly, sucked.



And then Clarkson blew it and got sacked from the BBC after punching a producer over a dinner spat. The BBC assembled replacements. The UK variant hasn't been the same. Later on in 2016, Top Gear USA got canned by the network.



With the demise of Top Gear, however, it seems that hope is not all lost. That's because Top Gear America is slated to start airing episodes beginning tomorrow at 8:00 p.m. on BBC America.



So, will YOU be tuning in or is there NO WAY in hell you'll be watching this rebooted Top Gear for America?





Newly released trailer schedules premier for July 30, 2017 at 8pm on BBC America.



Found this trailer recently, but: I own nothing1 If you hold rights to this, as you are BBC America or someone else related to this new series and want this to be removed, report it or contact me to have this done as fast as possible.









