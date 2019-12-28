VIDEO: THIS Is What It Looks Like When You Have A MAJOR Auto Accident In Texas Fog

There's certain things in life that you just can't believe unless you see it. And for some folks in Texas today, we're not sure that many people would believe their story if they told it.



Well, the good news is that there's video proof.



According to reports, a minor auto accident happened on Highway 84 in Lubbock County under heavy fog conditions. While the police arrived on the scene and were investigating as well as attempting to restore order, another accident happened. This time it was bigger.



That's because it involved a tractor trailer hauling a load. Unfortunately, the 18-wheeler approached the scene with too much speed and after colliding with one vehicle it was sent off the tarmac where it pitched and toppled onto its side at speed.



It's a miracle no one was killed. The latest indicates two individuals were hurt in the crash.



Be safe out there, Spies!







A multi-vehicle pileup in Texas on Friday was partially captured in a dramatic video of an 18-wheel tractor-trailer slamming into the accident scene.

The accident began as a two-car crash on Highway 84 in Lubbock County, according to CNN affiliate KCBD.

Police were investigating the crash when a semitruck traveling eastbound jackknifed and slid, coming to rest at the center median. Several more vehicles subsequently crashed into the truck as the area was under a dense fog advisory at the time...



EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: KCBD crew captures video of semi crash on Slaton Highway. - Full story here: https://t.co/xb48usLmz4 pic.twitter.com/MMzf9rKQEf — KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) December 27, 2019



Read Article