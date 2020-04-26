VIDEO: Think Only Americans Love Trucks? Steal A Canadian's Truck And You May Get MORE Than You Bargained For!

A truck owner used his family helicopter to pursue his stolen vehicle along a highway in Canada, providing police with updates and helping them to track down the suspect in under two hours.



Emmanuel Toner notified the police that his 2017 RAM pickup truck had been stolen after he left the engine running while paying for gas at a station in Grand Falls, a town New Brunswick, Canada.

He posted about the theft on Facebook and soon received messages from people reporting sightings.

Then, it gets INTERESTING...Watch the video.







Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Given the strange language, I thought it was footage from a terrorist helicopter.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/26/2020 11:06:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

It's called French but of course you wouldn't know.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/27/2020 2:42:44 AM | | Votes: 1   

