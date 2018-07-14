VIDEO: Unless You've Seen The All-new, Rolls-Royce Cullinan In The FLESH You Haven't Seen It Like This — In-depth Walkaround Clip

I have to admit, Spies. The more of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan I see, the more I like it.



Granted, I didn't like it from the get go so the bar is set super low.



The all-new, British über luxury sport-utility vehicle is one for the ages though. It completely lives up to the Rolls-Royce name.



And if you need further proof of it, check out this walkaround video. Starting with the key at the front of the Cullinan, check out the details of this Roller. From the outside in, top to bottom, it screams Rolls-Royce. I can tell you straight away without having even experienced it that there's no other SUV like this on the planet.



There's just too much detail and too much excess going on in the Cullinan for anyone to come close.



Having said that, I'll let you decide. Check out the clip and weigh in on the comments below.





<br>



