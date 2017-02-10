VIDEO: Updated Mercedes-Benz C Class Caught In The Nude

The updated Mercedes-Benz C Class, on its way towards the traditional midlife cycle update, has been recently spotted testing in both sedan and station wagon form with very little camouflage.



We’re expecting the German automaker to make the announcement about the upgraded C Class sooner rather than later, now that public test bots have started losing the layers of camouflage. According to previous spy shots, the interior is going through some slight changes as well, with the C Class ready to sport the new touched first seen on the refreshed S Class range. There’s also a new steering wheel, complete with refreshed instrument panel, while covers for the dashboard also hint at possible changes there as well.





Read Article