VIDEO: WWE Superstar, John Cena, Shows Off His 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider — One Of The LAST Gated Ferraris...

Now I will be the first to admit that I am not a wrestling fan. Although I appreciate the entertainment aspect, it's just not my thing. What can I say?



That said, I certainly respect that it is a billion dollar industry and that the WWE is king when it comes to this.



While the action-packed shows are staged and a bit hokey, the reality is that the men and women that enter into this line of work are legitimate athletes. And, they do sacrifice their bodies. Also throw in the fact that there is some acting involved and you've got a well-rounded business.



Although I don't follow the WWE, I have seen one of its superstars, John Cena, do a couple interviews and I will say that I like the guy. He seems like your neighbor just jacked out of his mind. If you have time, I suggest you look up his Howard Stern interview. It's excellent.



Turns out Cena's also a car guy and when he's not doing a live event or filming a movie, he's enjoying his rides. He's got a YouTube segment on his wife's channel — she's also a WWE athlete. Just released this week, Cena details his F430 Spider. While he doesn't get every fact right, you can tell he is a car guy with passion. Hell, he even spec'd the car with a six-speed manual transmission.





John Cena is that grizzled old man that says "GET OFF MY LAWN" and loves to shift gears, manually, in his historical 2007 Ferrari F430 Spider.







