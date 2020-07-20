VIDEO: Watch Telsa Model 3 Go From AutoPilot Mode To I Dare You To Hit Me Durango!

If you were to ask me my favorite option ever on a car in my lifetime the answer would be so easy.



AutoPilot and Intelligent Active Cruise systems.



Every time I'm in a vehicle with it I still am amazed. We went from sitting in front of a TV tube 50 years ago watching Neil Armstrong land on the moon and dreaming about what the future might be like to having that kind of personal tech in our lives.



But as cool and as good as it is, it is NOT perfect.



Here is video illustrating that. Watch the Tesla AutoPilot avoid the Semi but hit the brakes and the Dodge Durango ram it from behind.



Do you have it in your car and is it a must have option like it is for me?



The video of the accident. Video courtesy of the Model 3 owner behind me. https://t.co/PoGz9RqnWt pic.twitter.com/mdLtyUxhDS — UNPLGD ??? (@tesla_unplugged) July 18, 2020



