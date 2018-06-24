VIDEO: What Happens When You Put The All-new Jaguar I-Pace Up Against The Tesla Model X 100D And P100D?

In recent weeks there's been a lot of news made about the all-new Jaguar I-Pace.

A lot of the early reviews and first impressions are saying that the new, electric vehicle is one to take note of.

But, is it?

The folks at CarWow wanted to see just what the I-Pace was made of. So, it gathered together not one, but two, Tesla Model Xs for a little bit of performance fun.

If you're wondering what I mean by that, we're talking about a drag race, a rolling race from 50 mph and braking from 70 mph to zero.

While we know there's far more to evaluating an all-new product as opposed to these three metrics, you have to admit that it's pretty fun. That said, let's see what happens.



It’s our first all-electric drag race and we’ve crossed the Atlantic to make sure we’ve found the best possible competition for you! Representing the UK we have the Jaguar I-Pace the firm's first all-electric SUV offering, the I-Pace, whilst we have two competitors from America – the Tesla Model X 100D and the P100D.

Why both? Well, the 100D is close on price and power to the Jaguar I-Pace, but why not have the most powerful Model X there too for comparison? So that's what we did!

We’ve put these electric SUVs to the test across three challenges – a drag race, rolling race and brake test, but which do you think will come out on top? Let’s race!




SanJoseDriver

Great job Jaguar! Seriously, they did an awesome job on the iPace.

Posted on 6/24/2018 4:56:00 PM

Posted on 6/24/2018 4:56:00 PM   

Agent00R

I have to agree.

However, the interior is leaving a lot to be desired. I like Tesla's approach better...

Posted on 6/24/2018 5:12:29 PM

Posted on 6/24/2018 5:12:29 PM   

MDarringer

The Jaguar is bey far better looking, but this is an apples to oranges comparison.

Posted on 6/24/2018 5:06:07 PM

Posted on 6/24/2018 5:06:07 PM   

