VIDEO: You Won't Believe How Much Giannis Antetokounmpo And A Bunch Of NBA Players THINK A McLaren F1 Costs

It seems like a slew of NBA players are starting to diversify their lives.

I guess one could consider it diversifying their brands.

I like to think that these basketball players are starting to get tired of being considered one dimensional. And it makes sense. With their rabid fans and massive followings, it's pretty much a layup should they want to start a podcast or YouTube channel.

Why not?

It seems that's what the Antetokounmpo brothers are doing with their own YouTube channel. A couple of recently posted clips show that the trio of brothers, plus a couple other NBA stars, visited Jay Leno's Garage. Well known around the world, Leno personally gave them a tour of his collection.

For me, the funniest part came when they got to the McLaren F1. It's one of my favorite autos ever built and it's a legend for its engineering prowess, which is quite dated now.

When asked how much they thought the F1 was worth, you may be surprised at their initial estimates.

See below!








User Comments

MDarringer

The physical size of those men is rather astounding relative to the cars.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 4:00:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Agent00R

For reference, Giannis is 6'11.

Kostas is 6'10.

Thanasis is a more normal 6'7.

Robin Lopez, who I have played against, is a solid 7'0.

Ersan is also 6'10.

Def some big dudes.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 4:23:33 PM | | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

Would suck to have the money to buy any/all of them but not fit into the frickin' cars.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 4:51:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TomM

AS A Person in their size range - but with limited mobility on my right side- I can tell you it is not just FITTING in the car - it is both fitting comfortably in the car (I can sort of fold myself into a Honda Civic - but will never be comfortable) - and being able to BOTH get in and get out without help (It is that getting out that is murder - there were cars where I had to put both hands down on the ground outside my car and crawl to get out)

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 6:01:30 PM | | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

And on the other end of the scale, with a 27.5" inseam, if I sit in a bucket seat I can't reach the pedals and be comfortable with the steering wheel position. Moderation is always best. Like my buddy who is a super fit 5' 10" and 155lbs and can wear a 38R Canali off the rack. No adjustments.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 10:34:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I can usually get away with a 34 inseam.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/28/2020 10:42:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

