VIDEO: You've Seen It Revealed And Now You Know Its Price. Now SEE How The 2019 BMW 8-Series Is Made...

Agent00R submitted on 7/10/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:03:30 AM

0 user comments | Views : 642 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

How is the new BMW 8 Series Coupe produced in our Dingolfing plant? Smart material mix and flexible, fully digitalized, production structures surround the intelligent lightweight construction, with a clever mix of materials, including steel, plastic, aluminium and carbon fibre.

These are but a small part of what goes into producing the new BMW 8 Series Coupe at our state-of-the-art Dingolfing Plant.

Thanks to the BMW production system’s high level of flexibility, it was largely possible to integrate the new BMW 8 Series Coupe into existing production structures. The luxury sportscar, which will roll off the assembly line alongside BMW 5 Series and 7 Series models, relies on tried and tested manufacturing processes.

Dr. Andreas Wendt, head of BMW Group Plant Dingolfing: “As the plant that builds the BMW 7 Series sedans, BMW Group Plant Dingolfing has outstanding expertise in producing vehicles for the luxury segment. We are optimally prepared for production of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. I am sure our customers around the world will love this luxury sportscar.”




VIDEO: You've Seen It Revealed And Now You Know Its Price. Now SEE How The 2019 BMW 8-Series Is Made...

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]