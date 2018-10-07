VIDEO: You've Seen It Revealed And Now You Know Its Price. Now SEE How The 2019 BMW 8-Series Is Made...

How is the new BMW 8 Series Coupe produced in our Dingolfing plant? Smart material mix and flexible, fully digitalized, production structures surround the intelligent lightweight construction, with a clever mix of materials, including steel, plastic, aluminium and carbon fibre. These are but a small part of what goes into producing the new BMW 8 Series Coupe at our state-of-the-art Dingolfing Plant.



Thanks to the BMW production system’s high level of flexibility, it was largely possible to integrate the new BMW 8 Series Coupe into existing production structures. The luxury sportscar, which will roll off the assembly line alongside BMW 5 Series and 7 Series models, relies on tried and tested manufacturing processes.



Dr. Andreas Wendt, head of BMW Group Plant Dingolfing: “As the plant that builds the BMW 7 Series sedans, BMW Group Plant Dingolfing has outstanding expertise in producing vehicles for the luxury segment. We are optimally prepared for production of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe. I am sure our customers around the world will love this luxury sportscar.”



