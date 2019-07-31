VW KILLS Its Industry-leading Six-year/72K-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty — What Does THIS Tell You?

Volkswagen made headlines back in 2017 when it introduced an all-new warranty program. Seemingly serving as an apology to the market, VW rolled out a mega bumper-to-bumper warranty.



It was an industry-leading move. Six years or 72,000 miles, whichever came first.



While I don't think I am friends with anyone who would buy a vehicle simply based on its warranty, I do know that it did sweeten the deal for some consumers. It was, sort of like, the cherry on top. And, used vehicle buyers were especially excited. Why wouldn't you be if you were buying a USED Volkswagen?



But that time has passed. VW has pulled the plug on the program.



Now, starting with 2020 model year Volkswagen vehicles, they will come with a standard, four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty.



That said, I've got to ask: What does this warranty adjustment tell YOU?







Volkswagen will scale back its industry-best 6-year/72,000-mile bumper- to-bumper warranty program to 4 years/50,000 miles, but throw in two years of factory-covered maintenance beginning with its 2020 model-year vehicles, Automotive News has learned.



And to help its profit-struggling dealers, the German automaker is starting a new Tier 3 advertising program that will pay dealers up to $200 per vehicle to better "develop their local markets." The program is set to begin in the first quarter of 2020...







Read Article