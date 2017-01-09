VW Lawyers Do A Hillary - All Phones In DieselGate Scandal Either Lost Or Wiped Clean

Agent009 submitted on 9/1/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:00:10 AM

2 user comments | Views : 780 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen AG's top U.

S. lawyer and the leader of its emissions-testing lab in California are among the employees whose mobile devices were either lost or erased as the company's diesel cheating scandal emerged, according to court records made public on Thursday.

David Geanacopoulos, VW Group of America's senior vice president for public affairs and public policy, reported he lost his phone while en route to Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 1, 2015, according to the records. He was VW of America's general counsel at the time.



Read Article


VW Lawyers Do A Hillary - All Phones In DieselGate Scandal Either Lost Or Wiped Clean

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Tiberius1701A

I'll bet they get harsher punishment than the Shrill One received. Especially from the media.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 9/1/2017 9:41:55 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Darn they should've gone a step above and pulled a trump, just have the ones fired investigating you!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/1/2017 10:23:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]