VW Lawyers Do A Hillary - All Phones In DieselGate Scandal Either Lost Or Wiped Clean

Volkswagen AG's top U. S. lawyer and the leader of its emissions-testing lab in California are among the employees whose mobile devices were either lost or erased as the company's diesel cheating scandal emerged, according to court records made public on Thursday.

David Geanacopoulos, VW Group of America's senior vice president for public affairs and public policy, reported he lost his phone while en route to Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 1, 2015, according to the records. He was VW of America's general counsel at the time.