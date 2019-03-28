In the world of sedans that are trying to punch above their badge, the all-new Volkswagen Arteon joins the fray. Essentially serving as the spiritual successor of the Passat CC, the Arteon is kind of like an Audi in VW clothing.



This shouldn't come as a surprise given that Audi's are VW's with nicer trim, really.



Having said that, the all-new Arteon is a looker. I've had the pleasure of seeing a couple test vehicles work their way around Manhattan and I have to say it is a striking vehicle. We've just been left wondering: How much will this Volkswagen cost?



It turns out it sounds pretty good on paper. That's because it will start at just under $36,000. But, like all things associated with VW, there's a catch: That's the front-wheel drive variant. For all-wheel drive you're talking about spending nearly $38,000.



And the prices climb from there.



So, I've got to ask: Is the all-new Volkswagen Arteon priced RIGHT?





Volkswagen's press release follows:



VOLKSWAGEN ANNOUNCES PRICING OF THE ALL-NEW 2019 ARTEON The all-new Volkswagen brand halo starts at $35,845, marrying the space of a midsize

sedan to the sleek design of a premium coupe Front-wheel-drive models starts at $35,845 MSRP; 4Motion® AWD MSRP starts at $37,645

Arteon is based off the award-winning MQB architecture

268 horsepower 2.0-liter TSI® engine is paired with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission

Standard features include: 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, full LED headlights, Front Assist, Side Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, and DCC® adaptive damping

Available premium features include: Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, massaging driver’s seat, and Dynaudio® premium audio

Available driver assistance technology includes: ACC with Stop and Go, Lane Assist, Light Assist, Park Assist, Park Distance Control, and Area View

R-Line® appearance package available on every trim level

America’s Best Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, with 6-years/72,000-miles (whichever occurs first) of transferable coverage HERNDON, VA (March 28, 2019) — Volkswagen of America, Inc., today announced that pricing of the all-new 2019 Arteon will start at $35,845 MSRP for the SE FWD model and $37,645 for the SE 4Motion®. Built off the award-winning Volkswagen MQB architecture, the 2019 Arteon features a wide, planted stance, short overhangs and sleek coupe-like design. The new Arteon will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injection TSI® engine, making 268 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The power is taken to the front wheels via a standard eight-speed automatic transmission; 4Motion all-wheel drive is available on every trim level. Arteon features a standard DCC® adaptive damping system, which manages the suspension’s rebound and compression rates individually, helping to improve vehicle dynamics, and a standard Start-Stop system designed to help improve fuel efficiency. The technology in the 2019 Arteon also includes a combination of both passive and active safety systems that are engineered to meet or exceed current crash regulations. These systems include eight airbags, including knee airbags for front passengers, and the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System. The Arteon also features a reactive hood. Using sensors to identify a collision with a pedestrian, the system helps to mitigate injuries caused by contact with hard points under the hood by firing small pyrotechnic charges at the hinges to raise the hood in the rear by about two inches. Every Arteon comes with the People First Warranty, America’s Best Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty. The warranty provides coverage for six-years or 72,000-miles (whichever occurs first), and can be transferred to a subsequent owner throughout the remainder of its duration. The 2019 Volkswagen Arteon will be available in SE, SEL, and SEL Premium trim levels and is expected to arrive at U.S. Volkswagen dealers in April. The vehicle builder tool is now available on VW.com. MODEL LINE UP Arteon SE The Arteon SE starts at $35,845 and features a standard four-cylinder turbocharged 2.0L TSI engine and front-wheel drive. Arteon SE with 4Motion all-wheel drive starts at $37,645. Standard exterior features include 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; standard LED headlights (with LED Daytime Running Lights) and taillights; chrome grille; frameless side windows with chrome window surrounds; and dual trapezoidal exhaust tips. Inside, the 2019 Arteon sports standard leatherette seating surfaces; heated front seats; and 12-way power front seats including 4-way lumbar support. Other standard features include KESSY® keyless access with push-button start; three-zone Climatronic® automatic climate control; leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel; rearview camera; rain-sensing wipers; auto-dimming rearview mirror; brushed metallic décor; and stainless-steel door sills and pedal caps. Standard connectivity features include an 8.0-inch Composition Media touchscreen infotainment system with SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with three-month trial subscription; Bluetooth® connectivity for compatible devices; two USB ports; eight speakers; and Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect for compatible devices, enabling integration with the three major smartphone platforms—Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto™ and MirrorLink®. Standard driver assist features include Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist), Side Assist, and Rear Traffic Alert. Arteon SEL Building off of the SE trim, the Arteon SEL starts at $39,995 for front-wheel-drive models and $41,795 for models with 4Motion. Standard features include LED headlights with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS); a panoramic sunroof; power folding mirrors with memory; remote start; Nappa leather seating surfaces; driver seat memory; wood-look décor; ambient lighting; an 8-inch Discover Media infotainment system with navigation; 12.3-inch Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display, allowing drivers to reconfigure how they view vehicle information; and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop and Go. Arteon SEL Premium The Arteon SEL Premium builds off the SEL trim and starts at $44,945. The SEL Premium features standard 4Motion all-wheel drive and rides on 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. Interior features include a heated steering wheel; paddle shifters; ventilated front seats; massaging driver’s seat; heated rear seats; brushed aluminum décor; tri-color ambient lighting; rear-seat controls for the Climatronic system; Volkswagen Car-Net connected vehicle services; and the 700-watt Dynaudio® premium audio system with 12 speakers. The top-of-the-line trim also includes a power trunk with Easy Open and Close, which allows drivers to walk up to the vehicle with keys in a pocket or purse and simply kick a foot under the rear bumper to pop the trunklid—closing the trunk only requires a touch of the button. Standard driver assistance features include active Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist); High Beam Control (Light Assist); Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist) including Park Distance Control; and Overhead View Camera (Area View). R-Line® Package A performance-inspired R-Line package, offering sporty exterior and interior design treatments that amplify the bold appearance of the Arteon, is available on every trim level. Customers can choose the R-Line package with 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels for $1,265, or the R-Line package with 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels for $1,765. DESTINATION Destination fee on all models is $995.





