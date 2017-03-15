VW announced Arteon pricing in Germany

gaf42 submitted on 3/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:04:35 PM

0 user comments | Views : 308 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: vw, arteon

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Well, that didn’t take too long.

Following its world debut a couple of days ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Volkswagen Arteon is now available for ordering at home in Germany. Bear in mind Wolfsburg’s range-topping model can be had for the moment only with the strongest engines: the 2.0 TSI with 280 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet) and the torquetastic biturbo 2.0 TDI with 240 hp (176 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Both of them are hooked up to a dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Fitted with the gasoline engine, the sexy Arteon will set you back €49,325 before adding any optional goodies. The diesel is unsurprisingly more expensive and it begins from €51,600. So, how does it stack up against the “more humble” sedan?

Read Article


VW announced Arteon pricing in Germany

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]