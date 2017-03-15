VW announced Arteon pricing in Germany

Well, that didn’t take too long. Following its world debut a couple of days ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Volkswagen Arteon is now available for ordering at home in Germany. Bear in mind Wolfsburg’s range-topping model can be had for the moment only with the strongest engines: the 2.0 TSI with 280 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet) and the torquetastic biturbo 2.0 TDI with 240 hp (176 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). Both of them are hooked up to a dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.



Fitted with the gasoline engine, the sexy Arteon will set you back €49,325 before adding any optional goodies. The diesel is unsurprisingly more expensive and it begins from €51,600. So, how does it stack up against the “more humble” sedan?



