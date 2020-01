Volkswagen has decided to boost the appeal of the Arteon by introducing the R-Line Edition, a limited series version that starts at €55,970 ($62,584) in Germany, comes in 250 units and will be shipped from February.

Looking at Audi’s official webpage reveals that the A5 Sportback can be had from €42,900 ($47,969) in its home market, while the larger and more luxurious A7 Sportback has a starting price of €58,350 ($65,446).