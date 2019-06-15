VW's Chattanooga Workforce DOWNS Union Representation In Latest Vote

Workers at Volkswagen AG’s assembly plant in the state of Tennessee narrowly voted against union representation, dealing a fresh blow to the United Auto Workers’ (UAW) efforts to unionize a foreign automaker’s plant in the US South.



The German automaker and the UAW said on Friday that workers at the Chattanooga plant voted 833 to 776 against union representation, the second time in five years they have rejected collective bargaining.



“Our employees have spoken,” Frank Fischer, president of Volkswagen Chattanooga, said in a statement. “Pending certification of the results... Volkswagen will respect the decision of the majority..."



Read Article