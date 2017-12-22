VW to offer coupe version of Tiguan SUV, says German magazine

As coupe-styled sports utility vehicles gain a following among customers around the world, carmakers are also racing to offer sports activity coupes (SAC), as these vehicles are called. While the Volkswagen Tiguan is currently becoming one of the best-sellers in the world, it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the German carmaker adds a coupe variant of the VW Tiguan.



Just recently, German automotive magazine Auto Bild published a report saying that VW is indeed planning to sport a coupe version of the Tiguan SUV. Auto Bild added that the VW could launch the Tiguan coupe-SUV as early as next year (2018).



