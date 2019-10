Anything can be a crossover or even a true off-roader with a little bit of effort. Or so Hyundai's Veloster Grappler concept suggests.

The Veloster was already pretty funky with its asymmetrical doors: two on one side like a four-door; one on the other like a coupe. The Grappler takes the whimsical design to extremes for the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in Las Vegas next month, and is a showcase for aftermarket accessories.