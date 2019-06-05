Video: Gladiator Vs Ranger - Which Is The Better Off Road Truck?

The Ford Ranger and the Jeep Gladiator are two of the most hotly anticipated new cars of 2019. It just so happens that both are midsize pickups, and both happen to offer off-road optimized trim packages for those who like to get dirty on the weekends.

The Fast Lane Truck has released this comprehensive review and comparison on YouTube after extensively testing both trucks off-road in the Pacific Northwest. Naturally, the version of the Gladiator that they chose for this test is the Rubicon model, the top of the line for off-road enthusiasts.



