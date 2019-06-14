Vietnam's $17K Sedan Hits Showrooms On Monday - Can It Reshape The Industry?

Vietnam is getting into the car business with its own brand.

Real-estate conglomerate Vingroup JSC’s auto unit VinFast marked the rollout of its first vehicles from its assembly line on Friday, embodying the aspirations of the fast-developing country’s government to build a modern manufacturing sector.

“This makes a great contribution to the national economy,” Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a speech during a ceremony at VinFast’s complex of six automated factories constructed in 21 months in the northern port city of Haiphong. “It affirms the Communist Party’s policy that the private sector is a very important driver of the economy. I want VinFast to go to the regional and global markets.”



