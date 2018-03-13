Volkswagen Adjusts Output By Idling Passat Assembly And Increasing Atlas Production

Volkswagen’s three-box model also finds itself between a rock and a hard place, as demand for sedans keeps slowing down in favor of crossovers and sport utility vehicles. To this effect, the Chattanooga plant where the Passat is made will idle for two weeks this spring, with the automaker re-tooling for increased Atlas production.



Plant spokesman Keith King had a chat with the Times Free Press, claiming that “it’s not a secret the market is shifting from sedans and passenger cars to family-friendly SUVs.” The two weeks of idling "allows us to correct course a little bit," which is a tongue-in-cheek remark considering what Volkswagen has been up to.



Read Article