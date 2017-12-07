Volkswagen Axes Touareg SUV From The 2018 Model Year

Shockingly yet unsurprisingly, Volkswagen’s North American division made the call to axe the Touareg for the 2018 model year.

Remaining 2017 stock will be the U.S. market’s final taste of the mid-sized overlander, described by its creator as being the “people’s premium SUV.”

The bad news comes courtesy of Motor Trend, and according to the cited publication, the exit “comes as Volkswagen begins a major overhaul to its lineup.” This, in turn, leaves the long-wheelbase Tiguan and seven-seat Atlas as indirect replacements for the Touareg in this part of the world.


