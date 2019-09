<p class="inline-ad-para">Volkswagen Group’s two top leaders, CEO Herbert Diess and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch, were charged with market manipulation in Germany over allegations they failed to inform investors early enough about the diesel-emission scandal. </p> <p class="inline-ad-para">Former CEO Martin Winterkorn was also charged in the case, according to the indictment filed by Braunschweig prosecutors on Tuesday.</p>



Read Article