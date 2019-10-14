Volkswagen Considers Sacrificing Lamborghini With A Sell Off Or IPO To Fund EV Push

As the auto industry adapts to changing technology and new standards, automakers as we know them may undergo a rather abrupt shakeup.

Volkswagen wants to be prepared—even if that means changing the way one of its most high-end brands does business.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported that Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess is mulling options for the future of Lamborghini. Citing individuals familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports Diess's options include a complete sell-off of the Lamborghini brand and an initial public offering.



