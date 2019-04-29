Volkswagen Feels ID R Protype Will Lap Nürburgring In UNDER 6 Minutes

Remember the first pictures of the Nürburgring-spec Volkswagen ID R prototype that we brought you last week? Well it turns out that it’s really, really quick.

You know the story by now. Having smashed the Pikes Peak record by over 16 seconds last year, VW has adapted the car to take on the ‘Ring and the current EV record of 6m 45.9s (set by the 1,341bhp NIO EP9).

After a rather short three-month development period, driver Romain Dumas was able to get behind the wheel for some initial testing laps at the Green Hell for the first time on Thursday. And if simulator runs are anything to go by then the ID R could take almost a minute off the NIO’s time.