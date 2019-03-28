Volkswagen Finalizes Plan To Develop Midsized Pickup With Ford

Volkswagen Group has signed a deal to develop a pickup truck with Ford and may extend its alliance to include autonomous driving and mobility services, the German automaker said.

In January, VW and Ford agreed to develop a range of midsize pickups and commercial vehicles. They also agreed to explore cooperating on electric and autonomous cars as part of a sweeping alliance designed to save each automaker billions in costs.

The successor to the VW Amarok pickup will be the first joint vehicle project with Ford, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles CEO Thomas Sedran said on Thursday. Ford has a platform for its Ranger midsized pickup truck, which could help VW lower development costs.



