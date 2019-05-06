Volkswagen Has Already Received 20,000 ID3 EV Orders

The total number of Volkswagen ID. 3 reservations just passed 20,000 according to Juergen Stackmann, Volkswagen brand Board Member for Sales and Marketing.

Stackmann boasted that the pace of reservations for the special edition 1ST is higher than anticipated - the company expected to reach 30,000 by the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, while two-thirds was reached well over three months ahead of the show.

On the other hand, the first 10,000 was achieved in 24-hours, on May 9, which means that the average pace over the past 26 days is around 385 per day.