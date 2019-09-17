Volkswagen ID 4 To Sucker Punch Tesla By Undercutting Model Y By $10,000

With the ID 3, Volkswagen is officially launching the first of a new wave of EVs that it’s conceived as “electric vehicles for millions, not millionaires. ”

The U.S. won’t be getting the vehicle that kicks it all off—the Golf-sized ID 3. Instead we’ll be getting a larger model (rumored to be called ID 4 or ID 4X) based on the ID Crozz concept, and about the size of the U.S. Tiguan—a generously sized compact SUV that’s about the size of the Tesla Model Y and currently rivals the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape, among others.

And it might not be any more expensive than the Tiguan—a claim that could undercut the Tesla Model Y by up to $10,000.