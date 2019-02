Volkswagen Group is preparing to invest up to $1. 7 billion in a self-driving joint venture centered on Ford Motor Co.'s Argo AI unit, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the discussions.

VW is preparing to invest $600 million as an equity investment in Argo, the newspaper said, with each company owning half of the business. VW would invest $1.1 billion in working capital for the entity's research and development, the report said.