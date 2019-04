In what is sure to be music to the ears of his U. S. dealers, Volkswagen Group of America CEO Scott Keogh says the brand will have a pickup strategy. He's just not yet sure what it will be. Keogh, 50, who assumed the top job at Volkswagen Group of America six months ago after leading Audi, says he believes there is space for VW in the crowded and highly competitive U.S. pickup market. For the second consecutive year, Volkswagen showed a concept pickup at the New York auto show.



