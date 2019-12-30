Volkswagen On Track To Be The World's Biggest Automaker In 2019

With only one more month to go, Volkswagen and Toyota are neck on neck in a duel for World’s Largest Automaker 2019, while the scandal-plagued Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi looks increasingly pale around the nose. Last month, we said that Volkswagen stood a chance to lead the pack after sitting in the #2 position for all of the year. 4 weeks later, it happened, and Volkswagen squeezed past Toyota by a razor-thin 6,821 units. Due to differences in methodology (Toyota reports production, while VW reports somewhat elastic “deliveries,” see caveat below) let’s call it even until the year officially ends.



Read Article