Volkswagen Pushes ID.3 EV Into Production With A Serious Software Flaw

A report out of Germany claims that Volkswagen will continue to build its all-new ID. 3 electric hatchback despite the car having serious software problems.

Manager Magazin hasn’t offered any specifics about the “massive” software problems but says Volkswagen will initially produce around 10,000 examples of the ID.3, fully aware of the issues. It will then park these vehicles at large facilities until the European spring of 2020 when it will start deploying teams with mobile computer stations to manually fix each and every car.