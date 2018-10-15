Volkswagen Renntransporter is home on the wheels for your Porsche 935

Just last month, Porsche unveiled the new 935 during the “Rennsport Reunion” motorsport event at Laguna Seca Raceway in California. Featuring a body evoking the legendary Porsche 935/78, the 935 is definitely a race car you would want to drive in the track. Nonetheless, it isn't car you can just drive on the road from your garage to the track. After all, the 935 is a track-only race car and can’t be driven legally on the road.



The problem of getting a track-only race car from a garage to the circuit without circumventing any laws or local ordinances has already been solved a long time ago. To solve such a logistic issue, teams or carmakers have been using transporters, which can be large enough to accommodate more than one race car.



