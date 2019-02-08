Volkswagen Sales Edge Forward 2.2% In July

Agent009 submitted on 8/2/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:21:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 500 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Volkswagen posted a 2.

2% gain in July sales of 2018.  Crossover and SUV sales helped pull the brand into the black in spite of a dip in sedan sales.







Volkswagen Sales Edge Forward 2.2% In July

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]